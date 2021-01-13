FY2021 Earnings Forecast for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issued By DA Davidson

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WD-40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $5.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.11. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $353.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WDFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $284.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.21. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $151.16 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.91%.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Rembolt sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $406,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,929 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $1,385,816 over the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,260,000 after acquiring an additional 68,144 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 69.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.