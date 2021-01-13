FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Zumiez Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Zumiez in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $3.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.97.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.38.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 10.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 57.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zumiez by 2.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,340 shares in the company, valued at $861,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $440,833.17. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,121,447. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

