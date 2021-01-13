FY2021 EPS Estimates for Atmos Energy Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Atmos Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.02. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Atmos Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

ATO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.69.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $87.62 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 270.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 17.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,632 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

