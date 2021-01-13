FY2021 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for HealthEquity in a report released on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,520.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 60.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,299,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,824 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,238 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,938 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,996,000 after acquiring an additional 780,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,910,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,479,000 after acquiring an additional 580,416 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,403 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $561,073.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,339.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $135,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,754. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

