FY2021 EPS Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Reduced by Analyst

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.04) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

IAC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $199.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.58.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $198.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.31 and its 200-day moving average is $140.02. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $199.17.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

