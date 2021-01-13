FY2021 EPS Estimates for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Lifted by Analyst

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Invesco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $2.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

Invesco stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

