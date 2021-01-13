FY2021 EPS Estimates for Knowles Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Knowles in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Knowles’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.27 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

NYSE:KN opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06. Knowles has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

In related news, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew acquired 3,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 71.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 6.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

