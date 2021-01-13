FY2021 EPS Estimates for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Cut by Analyst

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $12.76 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $14.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.16.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $184.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.14 and its 200 day moving average is $179.32. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

