FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the information services provider will earn $71.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $66.93. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.00.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,740.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,770.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,611.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,847.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 762 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,789,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

