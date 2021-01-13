FY2022 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAL. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $40.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.