FY2022 EPS Estimates for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Lifted by Analyst

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Guess’ in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the company will earn $1.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guess”s FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GES. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Guess’ by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Guess’ by 1,442.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 11.3% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

