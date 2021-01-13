FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tilly’s, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tilly’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.08 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TLYS. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

NYSE TLYS opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $306.45 million, a PE ratio of 1,029.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 7.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 238.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.