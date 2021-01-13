FY2023 EPS Estimates for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ICICI Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.86.

IBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

IBN stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. ICICI Bank has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

