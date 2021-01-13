Fyooz Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $81,462.00 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $81,462.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fyooz token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00030361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00108486 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00060226 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00239786 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00058373 BTC.

Fyooz Token Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,557,945 tokens. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

Buying and Selling Fyooz

Fyooz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars.

