G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 226.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of G1 Therapeutics worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,660,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,057,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 234,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.47.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTHX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $194,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $913,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $585,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $917,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,125 shares of company stock worth $1,652,141 over the last 90 days. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

