G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of G1 Therapeutics worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GTHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 5,130.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 116,825 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 46.6% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 178,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 56,719 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.47.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTHX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $194,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $913,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $585,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $917,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,125 shares of company stock worth $1,652,141 over the last 90 days. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX).

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.