Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust (LON:GVP) Shares Down 1.4%

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Plc (LON:GVP) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.89). Approximately 30,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 61,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.92).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.35.

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Company Profile (LON:GVP)

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Investec Bank Plc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

