Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.L) (LON:GAL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.45

Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.L) (LON:GAL) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and traded as low as $13.50. Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.L) shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 22,713 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.02. The firm has a market cap of £5.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.L) Company Profile (LON:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.