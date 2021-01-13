GAMB 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,729.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GAMB has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a market cap of $758,433.69 and $3,729.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00042758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.44 or 0.00376817 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00041128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.51 or 0.04184739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

GAMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.