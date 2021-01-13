Game.com Tops 1-Day Volume of $177,850.00 (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. Game.com has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $177,850.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Game.com has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Game.com token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00042494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.11 or 0.00409828 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00043976 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,454.14 or 0.04253327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Game.com Token Profile

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official website for Game.com is game.com . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Game.com Token Trading

Game.com can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

