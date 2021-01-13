Gas Price Tops $1.73 (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. Gas has a market cap of $17.48 million and $4.09 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00004940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00030359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00112084 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00258277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00064221 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00062498 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.