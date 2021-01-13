GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Stock Price Down 5.7%

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)’s share price was down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 2,436,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,750,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLOG shares. ValuEngine raised GasLog from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $485.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $156.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 50.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 536.4% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

