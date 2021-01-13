GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI.L) (LON:GABI) Shares Gap Down to $94.20

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI.L) (LON:GABI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.20, but opened at $90.77. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI.L) shares last traded at $91.84, with a volume of 229,156 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 42.89, a current ratio of 42.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 90.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 89.61. The company has a market capitalization of £413.06 million and a PE ratio of 13.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.28%. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

