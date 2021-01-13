Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.11 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002885 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $16.11 million and $5.27 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00042388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.60 or 0.00411309 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00043621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,453.75 or 0.04222667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 coins. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

