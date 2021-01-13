Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) (CVE:GIII) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.57

Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) (CVE:GIII)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 250476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.93 million and a PE ratio of -9.17.

About Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) (CVE:GIII)

Gen III Oil Corporation operates as a cleantech company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as PNG Gold Corporation and changed its name to Gen III Oil Corporation in May 2017.

