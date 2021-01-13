Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Major Shareholder Sells $56,734,949.64 in Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 6,902,062 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $56,734,949.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Strategic Value Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 795,441 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $6,824,883.78.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 186.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

