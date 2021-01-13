General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Trimmed by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,202 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.71. 13,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.14. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays cut their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

