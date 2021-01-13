Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Insider Sells $310,743.86 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Douglas Kerr sold 11,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $310,743.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,317,213.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 713,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,277. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,105,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth $144,187,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

