Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Director Sells $78,300.00 in Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,277 shares in the company, valued at $558,944.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GCO stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.28. 266,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $45.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.14.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $479.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GCO. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Genesco from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CL King raised their target price on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after buying an additional 169,894 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genesco by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth $450,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 16.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Genesco by 14.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

