Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $108.30 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. BidaskClub raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

