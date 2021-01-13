Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) (TSE:MIC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) (TSE:MIC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 264372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIC. National Bank Financial downgraded Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from C$36.00 to C$43.50 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$43.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from C$38.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) (TSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$173.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genworth MI Canada Inc. will post 4.7694506 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert John Piroli sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.61, for a total transaction of C$30,134.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,565.74.

About Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) (TSE:MIC)

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

