Genworth MI Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMICF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMICF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the December 15th total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 139.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMICF. TD Securities downgraded Genworth MI Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Genworth MI Canada to $43.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genworth MI Canada from $36.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

GMICF stock remained flat at $$34.01 during trading on Wednesday. Genworth MI Canada has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12.

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

