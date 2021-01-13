GeoCoin Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $664,921.36 and approximately $1,519.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00391555 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,328.76 or 1.00008276 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00017434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016914 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001911 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003194 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

