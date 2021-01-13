George Frederick Fink Acquires 3,800 Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,788.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,783,942.34.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) alerts:

On Tuesday, December 29th, George Frederick Fink acquired 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,200.00.

On Monday, December 21st, George Frederick Fink acquired 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,322.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, George Frederick Fink acquired 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,040.00.

Shares of TSE BNE traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.78. The company had a trading volume of 15,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,848. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58. The stock has a market cap of C$92.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$4.34.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$29.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.6705227 earnings per share for the current year.

BNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.20 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$2.19.

About Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.