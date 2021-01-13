George Weston Limited (WN.TO) (TSE:WN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10

George Weston Limited (WN.TO) (TSE:WN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 161258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$97.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from C$126.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.45. The stock has a market cap of C$14.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.32.

George Weston Limited (WN.TO) (TSE:WN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.75 by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 7.7600007 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$96.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,965.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,013,775.

About George Weston Limited (WN.TO) (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

