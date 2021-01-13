Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Up to $6.06

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.06, but opened at $6.73. Gevo shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 633,126 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial raised their price target on shares of Gevo from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gevo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $884.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Gevo by 179.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 534.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 88,027 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gevo in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

