Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Up to $6.06

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.06, but opened at $6.73. Gevo shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 633,126 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial raised their price target on shares of Gevo from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gevo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.
The stock has a market capitalization of $884.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Gevo by 179.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 534.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 88,027 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gevo in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.
