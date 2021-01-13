GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) 24-Hour Volume Tops $96,037.00

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.21 or 0.00016650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a market cap of $21.43 million and approximately $96,037.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00030165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00106895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00239989 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00060120 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00058099 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,448,279 coins. The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

GHOSTPRISM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

