Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%.

GILD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.86. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,534 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,699,000 after purchasing an additional 349,009 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,237,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,162,000 after purchasing an additional 489,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,248,000 after purchasing an additional 189,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

