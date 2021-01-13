GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Insider Buys £124.56 in Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley bought 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,384 ($18.08) per share, for a total transaction of £124.56 ($162.74).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Emma Walmsley purchased 9 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,403 ($18.33) per share, with a total value of £126.27 ($164.97).

On Tuesday, November 10th, Emma Walmsley acquired 9 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,462 ($19.10) per share, for a total transaction of £131.58 ($171.91).

Shares of LON GSK traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,371.80 ($17.92). 4,495,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,942,764. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,376.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,466.26. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,763.63 ($23.04).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

