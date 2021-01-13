Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of GLNCY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

