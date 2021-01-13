Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (JET.V) (CVE:JET) Stock Price Up 33.7%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (JET.V) (CVE:JET) rose 33.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.35. Approximately 289,222 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 96,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$38.46 million and a PE ratio of -8.92.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (JET.V) (CVE:JET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

