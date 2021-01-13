Global Digital Content (GDC) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.89 Million

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Global Digital Content has a total market capitalization of $13.89 million and approximately $54,045.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Digital Content token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.13 or 0.00392963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Global Digital Content Profile

Global Digital Content is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io . Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

