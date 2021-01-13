Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 408 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,423. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.75. 125,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,484. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.93 and a 200-day moving average of $354.36. The stock has a market cap of $162.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

