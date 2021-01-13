Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,539,674 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,716,823,000 after buying an additional 195,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after acquiring an additional 336,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,125,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Adobe by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,119,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,039,544,000 after acquiring an additional 266,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total transaction of $299,556.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,376 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.27.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $473.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,391. The stock has a market cap of $226.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $487.42 and a 200-day moving average of $473.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

