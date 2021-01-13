Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 376.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,265,000.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $34.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,510. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $35.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

