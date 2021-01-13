Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,077 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,467. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.46. The company has a market capitalization of $418.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.