Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 2,182 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.41.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 571,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,342,143. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $215.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

