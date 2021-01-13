Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 8,408 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.7% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $36,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $40,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.20. 312,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,571,190. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $199.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

