Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.7% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $34.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,510. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $35.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

