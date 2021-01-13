Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,616,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $142.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,976. The stock has a market cap of $197.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.19 and its 200 day moving average is $139.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

